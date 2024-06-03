How Can You Tell If An Unopened Egg Is Bad?

June 3rd is time to get a crack on the annual observance of National Egg Day!
- 3200 BC – Around this time, jungle birds are domesticated for egg production. Archaeological evidence for egg consumption dates back to this period.
- 1400 BC – Fowl lay eggs for human consumption as early as 1400 B.C., according to records from Egypt and China.
- 300 BC – Chicken farmers start incubating chicken eggs in warm clay ovens
- 1504 – The ostrich egg globe was made from real ostrich eggs. This is one of the oldest globes ever made. It originated in the year 1504 and was made to depict the New World. This globe is engraved with immaculate details on two conjoined halves of an ostrich egg.
- 1898 – “Eggs and How to Use Them” is published. Written by Alphonse Meyer, this book features the life story of the egg as well as cooking instructions.
- 1912 – three men from the United Kingdom wanted to examine the embryonic contents of emperor penguin eggs. During their expedition, one man broke his teeth from his violent shaking from the cold.
- 1920s – Eggs are still mostly farmed in backyards.
- 1930s – Dried eggs are manufactured. Helping with transport and preservation, especially during wartime shortages, dried eggs are mass-produced.
- 1956 – The largest recorded chicken egg in history weighs 16 ounces!
- 1976 – “The Incredible, Edible Egg” slogan premiers. This jingle for the American
- 2010 – A hen named Harriet has laid the world’s largest egg. In 2010, a hen from the United Kingdom hatched an egg that measured 9.1 inches in diameter.
- The nutrient-rich food has gone back and forth with science and nutritionists over the decades as to just how many eggs are too many for a healthy diet.
- One egg provides an excellent source of protein and vitamin D. At 75 calories and 5 grams of fat, it’s an easy choice to satisfy hunger, too.
- Some historians believe it’s possible that humans have been eating eggs for up to 6 million years!
- Some of these more unique edible eggs include duck eggs, goose eggs, emu eggs, ostrich eggs and even crocodile eggs!
- Health benefits
- Eggs provide complete protein. The combination of the egg yolk and the egg white offer 6 full grams of protein as well as all nine essential amino acids, which act as the building blocks for protein.
- Eggs support good cholesterol. Some studies show that people who eat three or more eggs per day can expect a boost to their HDL, which is the “good” cholesterol.
- Eggs contain antioxidants. Many people don’t realize that eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important agents to keep the eyes healthy and protect them from cataracts or other age-related eye diseases.
- Eggs have Vitamin D. The yolk of the egg is one of the few foods that naturally contain this vitamin.
- An eggshell has thousands of pores — up to 17,000! These pores allow for gasses to transfer through the shell, receiving oxygen and giving off carbon dioxide as well as other gasses.
- The color of the eggshell is completely determined by the breed of the bird laying the eggs. And the ear lobe color of the chicken is associated with the color of the eggshell!
- Some breeds can also lay blue, green or pink eggs.
- An average hen lays 300 to 325 eggs each year — almost one every day. And as the hen gets older, the eggs get larger.
- After a hen lays an egg, she turns it dozens of times a day to keep the yolk from sticking to the side of the shell.
- Each average-sized egg contains around 6-7 grams of protein
- It’s easy to tell if eggs are bad by placing them in a bowl of cold water. If they float, they are bad.
- One large egg has around 72 calories.
- Eggs are good for your eyes. They contain lutein which prevents cataracts and muscle degeneration.
- If you drop an egg on the floor, sprinkle it heavily with salt for easy cleanup.
- The fastest omelet maker in the world made 427 two-egg omelets in 30 minutes.
- More than 14.8 billion eggs are produced in Iowa yearly.
- The next state to produce the next number of most eggs is Ohio at 7.9 billion eggs per year.
