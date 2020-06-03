How Businesses Use Text to Speech

Both general users, as well as business owners, have enjoyed the benefits of employing text to speech services in their devices and platforms. More companies are seeing the value of incorporating these when their consumers respond positively to the ease of use and accessibility of options.

The biggest reason businesses are beginning to apply the realistic text to speech options are to provide more convenient opportunities for consumers to absorb their content and utilize their platforms.

This is especially true for users who might have difficulty with sight or reading. Aiming to open their services the most users is the ultimate goal of any business, and with these accessibility options, the ones who embrace them see greater gains.

Which Industries are Adapting

It’s important for businesses to take these steps because a large number of users would be left out otherwise. It’s estimated in the United States alone, nearly 15% of adults have only basic reading skills, and around 6% of users have some form of vision problems. So when putting together, that means nearly 1/5 of all people in the US could benefit from the services provided by text to speech.

This extends to those outside that percentage as well. For example, a college student on a long bus ride home could benefit from listening to their textbooks on their drive back or a member of public office can review proposals in between meetings. These are no shortage of ways these services can be used, and businesses are starting to take note.

Some of the industries benefiting from this are the consumer electronics industry, with big players providing text to speech download options on all their released devices. Broadcasting systems also use text to voice as a means of communicating messages to large groups of audiences.

This could be useful for sending automated emergency alerts or public service announcements. For emergency cases, text to speech systems can deliver clear quick messages in multiple languages as soon as incidents arise.

Technical innovations in the text to speech services will only lead to more industries adapting this technology in creative ways as time goes on. In addition to the industries mentioned, the technology finds uses in education, healthcare, media, and much more already, and thanks to positive outcomes for both businesses and the customers they serve, that remains unlikely to change.

In short, that means businesses will use text to speech in more creative ways as time goes on, and users will have better experiences for it.