Housing Options For Seniors

Finding the right living situation for elderly parents or relatives can be daunting. Especially since the level of help and care they may require changes over time, as they age. Fortunately, there are many options, from aging-in-place home modifications to retirement communities and assisted living or nursing facilities. Read on to learn how to smoothly navigate the often-stressful process of finding appropriate housing for seniors.



2022 elderly housing statistics

To get a lay of the land when it comes to your choices, consider these data points:

Living options for seniors

Aging in place

Many seniors prefer to remain in their homes as they age. This often requires renovations to make the home easier to navigate, as mobility decreases and things like stairs get harder to manage. The costs of these modifications can vary wildly, from a few hundred dollars for grab bars in a bathroom to thousands for bigger projects or additions. Plus, if these fixes are not aesthetically pleasing or look hospital-like, they could decrease a home’s value. To avoid taking on these projects, seniors can investigate other real estate options, like purchasing a home that’s already been renovated.

House sharing

Imagine aging in place, but with a roommate (and sometimes, even a roommate who pays rent). With this option, seniors can live independently while having someone to talk to and assist with daily living. Plus, seniors living together can slash their expenses significantly. Resources like Senior Homeshares, a nonprofit online housemate service, can help you find a good house-sharing match.

Bankrate Insight Pros: Companionship

Cost effective Cons: Might need to spend money on renovations

Risk of problematic tenant-roommates Resources: Senior living

Cohousing communities

Moving in with kids

Financially, this option could be ideal: Moving in with adult children means seniors and their families avoid the cost of assisted living. As with aging in place, though, home modifications might be necessary. Homeowners planning to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), or separate housing unit on their lot for their parent to live in, should check local laws first. ADUs, often called “mother-in-law suites,” are not legal everywhere.

Bankrate Insight Pros: Cost effective

No need for assisted living facilities Cons: Home renovations might be necessary

Adult children must oversee senior care and daily life Resources: What is an ADU?

What is a multi-family home?

Independent living communities

As their names indicate, these developments allow their residents to live independently — they do not provide medical care or help with daily living. However, they do offer plenty of amenities, often including pools, gyms, activities, transportation and sometimes daily meals and laundry service. As you might imagine, buying or even renting in one of these resort-like communities is not cheap. For those who can afford it, this is an ideal option for couples and seniors who are still in good physical health and want a low-maintenance lifestyle and neighbors similar in age.

Bankrate Insight Pros: Community and activities

Tons of amenities Cons: No medical care or support

May be expensive Resources: The best and worst states for retirement

Buying in a 55+ community

Assisted living

Assisted living facilities can be similar to independent living, but with added medical care and assistance with daily necessities. These facilities are ideal for seniors who require help with things like bathing and taking medications, but not the 24/7 skilled medical care that nursing homes provide. The care plans and levels can differ by facility, but the monthly median cost of assisted living communities runs about $4,500.

Bankrate Insight Pros: Help with daily needs and medical care

Community and activities Cons: Costs can be steep

Might feel more like a nursing home Resources: Long-term care insurance

How to manage health care costs in retirement

Subsidized housing

Public housing may be available for low-income seniors — but receiving it often requires navigating a lengthy process and plenty of paperwork. The financial requirements differ by area, so seniors and their families should check with their local Public Housing Agency or ask a HUD housing counselor for guidance. HUD also offers a Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program, which helps place seniors in affordable housing that meets their physical needs. Alternatively, seniors can rent traditional units, offsetting their costs with HUD’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program or Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program.

Bankrate Insight Pros: Most economical

Sometimes includes care and community Cons: Applying can be time-consuming

Receiving housing can take a while

Life plan communities

These communities, also called continuing-care retirement communities or CCRCs, offer ascending levels of care, which seniors can transition through as they age. A single campus might encompass independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Seniors either pay monthly rent or shell out an initial payment, followed by monthly maintenance or service fees. This is not an ideal option for those living on Social Security, as costs tend to be high: According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, the average monthly charge in the third quarter of 2021 was $3,555, and the average initial payment was $402,000.