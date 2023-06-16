Hotter Than Heck (Needs PIX)

Friday features hot sun, some clouds, and some mainly afternoon storms in spots — but don’t expect relief from the sweltering heat just yet. The heat advisory remains in effect for the afternoon and early evening, because it will feel as if temperatures are well into the triple digits. Actual highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-90s — so drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Saturday will bring plenty of showers and storms, but at least it won’t be quite as hot. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Fathers Day will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Storms will dominate in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see morning showers and afternoon storms — and all of South Florida could see some storms in the evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The Juneteenth holiday will see a mix of sun, clouds, morning showers, and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mostly sunny morning with afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, there’s a wave emerging from the African coast that we’ll keep an eye on. The National Hurricane Center gives the wave virtually no chance of developing during the next day or so and a low chance of developing by the middle of next week as it makes its way to the west-northwest across the Atlantic.