Hot With Showers and Storms

Thursday features a mostly sunny morning in the east coast metro area, but showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf Coast will see sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning, plenty of showers in the afternoon, and some evening storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some inland locations will reach the mid-90s. And it will feel like the triple digits in all of South Florida, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring a morning mix of sun and showers to the east coast metro area, but storms will move in during the afternoon and last into the evening. The Gulf Coast will see clouds and showers during the day and some storms in the evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid-90s.

Saturday will feature sun and clouds alternating with storms in the morning. Look for showers in the afternoon, and they’ll linger into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the steamy low 90s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the South Florida mainland and in the low to mid-90s in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for another very hot and humid day, with lots of sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic, and we’re thankful for that.