Hot With Afternoon Storms

Wednesday features hot sun and mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms. The bulk of the storms will be in the East Coast metro area and the interior. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Thursday will bring hot sun and some showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Look for storms mainly in the afternoon and early evening again. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun with showers and storms on a brisk and gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny until some storms develop in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a summerlike mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.