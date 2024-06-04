Home Weather Hot Sun With Showers and Storms

Hot Sun With Showers and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun with some morning showers and afternoon storms that will last into the evening.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, morning storms, and afternoon and evening showers to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday will feature hot sun, morning storms, and periods of showers in the afternoon and evening.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will see plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

