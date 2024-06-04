Hot Sun With Showers and Storms

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun with some morning showers and afternoon storms that will last into the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, morning storms, and afternoon and evening showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday will feature hot sun, morning storms, and periods of showers in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will see plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic.