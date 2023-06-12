Hot Sun With Afternoon Storms

Monday features good sun for much of the day, but those summertime showers and storms will be around as well. Look for mostly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast could see some storms in the morning as well. Localized flooding is possible in areas where the ground is already saturated. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon storms once again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny much of the day, but a mid to late afternoon storm is possible along the sea breezes. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and some sea breeze storms in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the sweltering low to mid 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.