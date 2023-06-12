Home Weather Hot Sun With Afternoon Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features good sun for much of the day, but those summertime showers and storms will be around as well.  Look for mostly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast could see some storms in the morning as well.  Localized flooding is possible in areas where the ground is already saturated.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly afternoon storms once again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny much of the day, but a mid to late afternoon storm is possible along the sea breezes.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun and some sea breeze storms in spots during the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be in the sweltering low to mid 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

