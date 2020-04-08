Hot Sun Returns To Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Rip currents continue to be a threat along the Atlantic coast, so you aren’t missing anything by the beaches being closed. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere.

Thursday will be another sunny and unseasonably hot day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 80s at the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature good sun, a building breeze, and a few afternoon showers along the east coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s at the Gulf Coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday, along with some east coast showers at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

The forecast for Easter Sunday calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.