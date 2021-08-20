Hot Sun Friday For Florida

Friday features lots of sun and a few afternoon showers and maybe a storm in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area and mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a storm in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see good sun with some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Grace made landfall in the Yucatan on Thursday morning and weakened to a tropical storm. At midday on Thursday, Grace was located about 110 miles east of Campeche, Mexico. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 18 miles per hour. Grace is expected to regain hurricane status before landfall in Mexico on Friday.

Tropical Storm Henri was close to hurricane strength at midday on Thursday, and it poses a potential threat to coastal New England on Sunday into Monday. At midday on Thursday, Henri was located about 810 miles south of Nantucket Island. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Henri was moving west at 10 miles per hour.

The remnants of Fred continue to bring very rain and the risk of flash flooding to portions of New York state and central New England.