Hot Sun Friday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun and a few afternoon showers and maybe a storm in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area and mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a storm in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see good sun with some mid to late afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Grace made landfall in the Yucatan on Thursday morning and weakened to a tropical storm.  At midday on Thursday, Grace was located about 110 miles east of Campeche, Mexico.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 18 miles per hour.  Grace is expected to regain hurricane status before landfall in Mexico on Friday.

Tropical Storm Henri was close to hurricane strength at midday on Thursday, and it poses a potential threat to coastal New England on Sunday into Monday.  At midday on Thursday, Henri was located about 810 miles south of Nantucket Island.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Henri was moving west at 10 miles per hour.

The remnants of Fred continue to bring very rain and the risk of flash flooding to portions of New York state and central New England.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

