Hot Sun And Westerly Storms For Florida Today

Thursday features plenty of hot sun and some clouds. Look for some morning showers in the east coast metro area and some afternoon storms near the Gulf coast and in the interior. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s close to the Atlantic coast and the low 90s elsewhere.
Friday will bring lots of sun in the morning with afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday‘s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and low 90s everywhere else.
Saturday will start with good sun in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Sunday will feature a sunny morning and some mid-afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see periods of showers in the morning and lots of sun in the afternoon. Sunday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Monday‘s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.