Hot Sun and Storms

Friday features hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the storms to be in the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will bring hot sun with periods of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see morning showers and afternoon storms, while the Gulf Coast can expect passing storms throughout the day. Look for plenty of clouds and showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will feature periods of sun alternating with showers and storms. especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and mostly in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will see some tropical moisture coming into South Florida, so expect periods of showers in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.