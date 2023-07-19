Hot Sun and Storms Continue

Wednesday features plenty of hot sun with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Thursday evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the steamy low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and maybe a storm or two. Look for showers and storms in spots during the evening and overnight hours. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. Showers will dominate the afternoon and last into the evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with storms developing in the mid-afternoon and lingering into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, Don has made the transition to a tropical storm — just barely. At 5 am, Tropical Storm Don was about 740 miles west of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Don was moving south at 5 miles per hour. Don is forecast to strengthen a bit as it continues its loop in the middle of the Atlantic, before becoming post-tropical early next week.