Hot Sun And Some Clouds Tuesday

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and maybe a stray storm in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Minor flooding near high tide is possible at some Atlantic coastal locations until midday on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but some inland locations could reach the 90-degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a quick shower or storm.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the low 90s everywhere else.

Thursday will be sunny during the morning and early afternoon but look for some clouds, a few showers, and a stray storm or two to develop in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms once again. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.