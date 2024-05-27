Hot Sun and Maybe a Storm for the Holiday

Memorial Day features lots of hot sun with the chance of an afternoon shower or storm in spots, especially well inland. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring some showers and storms to go along with all the hot sun we’ve been seeing lately. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some mainly afternoon and early evening storms in the East Coast metro area. Look for a sunny morning along the Gulf Coast, but storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Thursday will be another day of sun, showers, and storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and some storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.