Hot Sun and Maybe a Storm for the Holiday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Memorial Day features lots of hot sun with the chance of an afternoon shower or storm in spots, especially well inland.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring some showers and storms to go along with all the hot sun we’ve been seeing lately.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and some mainly afternoon and early evening storms in the East Coast metro area.  Look for a sunny morning along the Gulf Coast, but storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Thursday will be another day of sun, showers, and storms in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and some storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

