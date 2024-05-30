Home Weather Hot Sun and Highs in the 90s

Hot Sun and Highs in the 90s

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/young-girl-pier-with-umbrella-stands-with-his-back-sea_10107412.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=48&uuid=ace660e3-66e7-47f8-be0c-0ce50f6da0e7

Thursday features plenty of hot sun with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel like the triple digits around South Florida, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, but some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, morning showers, and afternoon and early evening storms in the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon and hang around into the evening.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Faith Based Events

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR