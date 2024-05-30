Hot Sun and Highs in the 90s

Thursday features plenty of hot sun with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast — but it will feel like the triple digits around South Florida, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, but some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, morning showers, and afternoon and early evening storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon and hang around into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.