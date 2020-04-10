Hot Sun And Clouds For Florida Friday

Thursday was a hot day along the east coast of South Florida as Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach set or tied record highs for the day

Friday features a mix of hot sun and clouds as our summerlike weather continues. The east coast metro area will see afternoon showers as well. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the beaches, so stay home. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the interior.

Saturday will bring some afternoon showers around South Florida. The day will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will feature lots of sun and a brisk breeze. Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Monday will be another sunny, breezy, and hot day. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for lots of hot sun and a few clouds on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.