Hot Sun And Clouds For Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday was a hot day along the east coast of South Florida as Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach set or tied record highs for the day

Friday features a mix of hot sun and clouds as our summerlike weather continues.  The east coast metro area will see afternoon showers as well.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the beaches, so stay home.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the interior.

Saturday will bring some afternoon showers around South Florida.  The day will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will feature lots of sun and a brisk breeze.  Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Monday will be another sunny, breezy, and hot day.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for lots of hot sun and a few clouds on Tuesday.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

