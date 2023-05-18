Hot Sun And Afternoon Storms

Thursday features plenty of hot sun and a few clouds. Storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon, and some will last into the evening. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the Keys, with the rest of South Florida topping out in the low 90s.

Friday will bring sun and morning showers in the east coast metro area, and some storms will move in during the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun in the morning and late day storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and some afternoon storms in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will continue the pattern of sun in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Look for the bulk of the storms to develop in the east coast metro area and in the interior. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.