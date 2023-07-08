Hot Sun and Afternoon Storms

Saturday features lots of hot sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon storms. Some storms will linger into the evening in the east coast metro area. Expect a heat advisory for all or part of South Florida, with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations will reach the mid-90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of storms, but look for Saharan dust to begin to work its way in, starting in the Keys. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will be hot and hazy as we feel the influence of the Saharan dust. But we’ll still see some storms in spots, mainly in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will feature hot sun, a bit of a haze, and periods of storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic, thanks in large measure to that Saharan dust.