Hot Sun and Afternoon Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of hot sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon storms.  Some storms will linger into the evening in the east coast metro area.  Expect a heat advisory for all or part of South Florida, with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations will reach the mid-90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of storms, but look for Saharan dust to begin to work its way in, starting in the Keys.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will be hot and hazy as we feel the influence of the Saharan dust.  But we’ll still see some storms in spots, mainly in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will feature hot sun, a bit of a haze, and periods of storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of hot sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s again.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic, thanks in large measure to that Saharan dust.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

