Hot Sun and a Few East Coast Storms

Sunday features lots of hot sun around South Florida. Look for a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Memorial Day will bring sunny skies in the morning, but the mainland can expect some afternoon and early evening showers and storms. The Keys will see lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon and evening showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but look for a few storms in the afternoon that could linger into the evening. The Keys will see good sun and some clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Look for plenty of sun in the Keys. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

As we count down to the start of the 2024 hurricane season, the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.