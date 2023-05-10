Hot Sun, Afternoon Storms In Spots (PIX)

Wednesday features lots of hot sun with clouds and a few storms developing in spots during the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys and near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area and along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of storms in the east coast metro area and afternoon showers along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast will top out in the low 90s.

Friday will feature showers, storms, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and some storms on a gusty breeze in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms on a brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.