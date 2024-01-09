Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer Opens Applications To Drive An Icon: The Wienermobile

Hot Dog! Today, Oscar Mayer® announced the opening of Hotdogger applications, inviting fans to apply for a one-year, full-time, paid gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.

Open through January 31, the relished position offers fans the opportunity to become official spokespeople of the brand while living out its mission: sparking smiles.

Chosen applicants will represent the 37th class of Hotdoggers, joining a rich history of spreading joy and wiener whistles to adoring fans. Traveling an average of 20,000 miles each year, Hotdoggers visit at least 40 cities across the country and attend more than 1,200 events.

Each member of the class is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, along with creating social content for the brand’s channels during their “meat” and greets across the country.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”

Hotdoggers go above and beyond traditional “spokesperson” duties to represent the iconic Wienermobile – a sizzling fixture in American zeitgeist since it hit the hot dog highways in 1936. In recent years, Hotdoggers enjoyed a trip to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 50 years, married 12 couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored frozen pop to fans in New York City.

The coveted Hotdogger title is granted to 12 applicants who cut the mustard. To learn more about Oscar Mayer, the Wienermobile or Hotdoggers, follow along on Facebook or Instagram.