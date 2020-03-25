Home Weather Hot Days Ahead For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features plenty of sun as we continue our stretch of hot days (at least by March standards).  The beaches are closed, and that’s fine because dangerous rip currents remain a threat along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s right along the coasts and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Thursday will bring sunny skies again.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be hot and sunny, with a very little breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Don’t look for any relief from the unseasonable heat on Saturday.  We’ll see lots of sun once again.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and another hot day.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few 90 degree readings are possible.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

