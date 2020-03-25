Hot Days Ahead For Florida

Wednesday features plenty of sun as we continue our stretch of hot days (at least by March standards). The beaches are closed, and that’s fine because dangerous rip currents remain a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s right along the coasts and the upper 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring sunny skies again. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be hot and sunny, with a very little breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Don’t look for any relief from the unseasonable heat on Saturday. We’ll see lots of sun once again. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and another hot day. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few 90 degree readings are possible.