Hot And Breezy

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features hot sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  A stray shower is possible in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray east coast shower.  Look for breezy conditions to continue near the Atlantic coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning with a few showers developing in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but some showers and storms could wash out your egg hunt in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and showers at times.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

