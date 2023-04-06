Hot And Breezy

Thursday features hot sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. A stray shower is possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray east coast shower. Look for breezy conditions to continue near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but some showers and storms could wash out your egg hunt in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and showers at times. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.