Hot Again With Plenty of Storms

Sunday features periods of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening in the east coast metro area. The heat advisory continues on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring some sun and more clouds. Look for storms to develop in the mid afternoon and linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms, starting in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms again. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for yet another day of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Don remains the only feature we’re watching right now. At midday on Saturday, Don was located about 1200 miles west of the Azores and was moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 45 miles per hour, but it’s possible that Don is weakening again. As Don moves over cooler waters, it’s possible that it will weaken to remnant low in a couple of days. But since Don is looping in the middle of the Atlantic, it could actually strengthen a little in the long term when it takes a southward turn — if it can hold together long enough. This system could be around for a while, but it remains no threat to land.

