Hostess Became The First To Mass Produce Cupcakes in 1919

National Chocolate Cupcake Day on October 18th annually celebrates the sweetness of small chocolate cakes. With a dollop of frosting, one sweet serving satisfying chocolate and dessert lovers!

Cupcakes have also been known to be called: Fairy Cakes

Patty Cakes

Cup Cakes (different from Cupcakes (one-word))

Cupcakes can be traced back to 1796 when a recipe notation of “a cake to be baked in small cups” was written in American Cookery, by Amelia Simmons.

The earliest known documentation of the term cupcake was in 1828 in Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats in Eliza Leslie’s Receipts cookbook.

Cupcake liners do more than make it easy to remove them from the pan. Traditionally, sides of tins are greased for easy removal, but also floured because the batter needs to have something to cling to. A cupcake liner takes care of both.

Cupcakes were actually originally called “Number Cakes” or “1234 Cakes” because it was an easy way to remember portions…One cup of butter, two cups of sugar, three cups of flour, four eggs, one cup of milk, and one spoonful of soda.

Original cupcake recipes were not frosted, and usually were usually just flavored with spices or dried fruit.

Cupcakes started gaining popularity in the early 2000’s when NYC shops like Magnolia Bakery were featured on Sex and the City.

The first “cupcake only” bakery is Sprinkles Cupcakes, opened in 2005. They make over 25,000 cupcakes a day from 11 locations.

In 2017, According to Google, “cupcake recipes” were the fastest growing recipe search.

The Hostess CupCake with its signature frosting squiggle, was arguably the first mass-produced cupcake in 1919.

Approximately, 770,000,000 cupcakes are eaten in the United State per year.

According to the Washington Post, Coronavirus-shaped cupcakes and cakes are popping up in fine-dining restaurants, bakeries and home kitchens around the world.