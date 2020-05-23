Holiday Weekend Showers And Storms

Saturday kicks off the holiday weekend with some early showers near the east coast. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Dangerous rip currents continue to be a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring some early showers and plenty of clouds throughout the day. Look for showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Memorial Day will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for another day of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on Tuesday. Look for a building ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds along with passing showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.