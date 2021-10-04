Holiday Sweets Made to Share (Video Recipe)

Among the decorations, gifts, and gatherings of loved ones, there’s perhaps nothing quite like family favorite foods that call to mind the joy of the holidays. Whether your loved ones relish building gingerbread houses or dining on an all-in feast, looking forward to annual traditions is part of what makes the season so special.

This year, you can add to the fun with a new annual activity by creating a delightful dessert with the help of little ones and adults alike. With an easy recipe like Peanut Butter Saltine Candy that calls for just a handful of ingredients, you can get the whole family involved in the kitchen.

Ask your little helpers to measure out ingredients while a grownup prepares the pan and uses the stove. Once the base is finished baking, call the kids back to sprinkle chocolate chips and peanut butter chips over the top.

After your candy creation is cooled, just break it into pieces meant to be shared with the entire family. An added benefit: all can enjoy the nutrient-rich flavor of peanuts, which rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals and 7 grams of protein per serving.

Peanut Butter Saltine Candy

Yield: 45 pieces

Nonstick cooking spray (butter flavor) 1 sleeve (4 ounces) regular saltine crackers

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter chips

1/2 cup rough chopped, dry roasted peanuts

Preheat oven to 400 F. Line 10-by-15-by-1-inch pan with aluminum foil. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray then lay saltines flat in a single layer on a prepared pan. Set aside. In heavy-duty, 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, peanut butter, and sugar. Stir constantly until butter and sugar are melted, bringing the mixture to a boil. Boil 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour cooked mixture over saltines and bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over saltines. Let cool for 3 minutes then spread melted chocolate completely over saltines. Sprinkle peanut butter chips evenly over chocolate. Return pan to oven 1 minute to soften chips. Pull pointed tines of a fork through softened peanut butter chips to partially cover chocolate. Sprinkle chopped peanuts on top, gently pressing into candy. Let cool on a rack for about 15 minutes then place in freezer for 3 minutes. Remove from the freezer and break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

SOURCE: Georgia Peanut Commission