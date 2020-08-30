Hiring the Right Florida Law Firm

Being involved in a car accident or any other form of an accident can put the rest of your life on hold. Finding out that you require legal advice after being seriously injured in an accident, the next question will be: How do I find the right attorney? Where do I start my search? How can I trust the capabilities of my lawyer and his credibility?

Attorneys at personal injury law firms have extensive experience handling car accident cases. The areas of practice that are common among personal injury law firms are:

Motor Vehicle Accidents: Motor vehicle accidents are a common occurrence in life. Unfortunately, many of these accidents are caused by negligent drivers. Victims of car accidents who have been injured due to the negligence of another driver are legally entitled to compensation for their injuries. But, recovering this compensation can be much more difficult than it sounds.

Injury Due to Negligence: Accidents caused by someone else's carelessness.

Construction Accidents: Accidents that happen at construction sites

Workers Compensation: Compensation against injuries that happen at retail and office jobs

What Do Personal Injury Law Firms Do?

Florida attorneys at The Felicetti Law Firm helps people who are injured in vehicle crashes to recover the compensation they deserve. How? Anyone who is injured in a car accident or a truck accident caused by someone else’s negligence has the right to file a personal injury claim. A negligence claim allows the plaintiff to recover damages intended to compensate for physical, emotional, and financial injuries.

Recover Compensation for Common Injuries Caused By Accidents

Vehicle accidents can cause different types of injuries that vary in severity. Tragically, victims can lose limbs in catastrophic motor vehicle accidents. Sometimes an individual’s limbs can get caught in a motor vehicle, resulting in a forced amputation. These injuries can leave victims with a life of pain and have a major impact on their potential job prospects.

Help Victims of Motor Vehicle Accidents to Gain Their Compensation

If the lawsuit is successful, car accident victims can recover compensatory damages, which are designed to compensate the plaintiff for their losses. There are two types of compensatory damages. Economic damages are those that are quantifiable, such as lost wages, hospital bills, and property damage. Non-economic damages are damages that cannot easily be reduced to one calculation, such as emotional distress, pain and suffering, and disfigurement. There are also special damages available in wrongful death cases.

How Much Do Florida Accident Law Firms Charge?

Personal injury attorneys do not charge a flat or hourly fee for their legal services. Instead, accident lawyers enter into agreements to work on a contingency fee basis for their clients. What does this mean? If you are working with an accident attorney, you will not have to pay any upfront fees for their legal services.

In fact, the attorney will not be paid for their legal services until they have successfully recovered compensation either by winning a verdict or by reaching a settlement with the at-fault party. If the attorney is not able to recover compensation on your behalf, s/he is not paid for the legal services that have been rendered.