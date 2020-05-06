HGH Replacement Clinics of Florida: Choose Only the Best

If you’re looking for a natural way to increase your energy and feel younger, you may be curious about Human Growth Hormone. While it’s sometimes painted in a negative light, due to its abuse by athletes and bodybuilders, when used properly, growth hormone replacement therapy is a safe and scientific way to regain energy and improve your overall quality of life.

What is Human Growth Hormone?

Human Growth Hormone (or HGH) is a protein that is secreted in spurts by the pituitary gland. HGH is secreted after exercise, trauma and right before falling asleep. Under normal conditions, levels alternate throughout the day, with the highest amount appearing at night. Human Growth Hormone secretion rises during childhood, peaks at puberty and starts to decline in middle age.

What Does Human Growth Hormone Do?

HGH is responsible for promoting vertical growth in kids and teens, as well as a few key metabolic responsibilities throughout adulthood.

Functions include:

• stimulating the growth of bone and cartilage

• raising the production of protein in the body

• utilizing fat and regulating blood sugar

What Happens when Growth Hormone Levels Decline?

Our bodies’ natural production of this vital hormone starts to declines in our thirties. The results can lead to:

fatigue

weight gain

reduced sex drive

But isn’t this just a normal part of aging? Don’t we simply have to embrace that, as we get older, we are going to put on a few pounds and need to double our espresso order? Not necessarily.

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Replacement Therapy is a safe, medically supervised treatment for growth hormone deficiency in adults. Studies have proven that the replacement of growth hormone can lead to:

• increased lean muscle mass

• decreased fat mass

Where Can I Access Hormone Replacement Therapy?

The following clinics in Florida are certified in the administration of hormone replacement therapy:

Ehormones MD

With locations in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Ehormones MD offers a convenient way to explore hormone replacement therapy. They have a team of medical doctors who will design a unique protocol for you based on your lab work. Medications and supplies are shipped directly to your home. You can administer the hormones by yourself via a small needle into your lower belly every night, before bed. Follow-up lab work is scheduled five to eight weeks following the start of treatment, with additional labs every six months thereafter. Additional services include fitness programs, nutrition plans, stress reduction plans and ongoing evaluations.

Health Gains

Health Gains clinics are located in Aventura and Madeira Beach, Florida. The clinics offer white-glove concierge service with no waiting. Their highly trained medical team includes doctors, nurse practitioners and bi-lingual medical assistants. The latest technology is combined with a spa-like environment to help patients overcome the symptoms of aging and improve their quality of life. Services also include Peptide Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Therapy and Testosterone Therapy for men.

HGH Therapy Clinic

Located in Miami, HGH Therapy Clinic was founded in 2009 as a free information center for endocrine problems. Since then, it has evolved into state-of-the-art facility featuring the best and newest technologies of hormone treatment. Their team of doctors includes specialists in endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism and internal medicine. They specialize in Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment for both men and women.

Rejuvenation Clinic

The goal of the Rejuvenation Clinic is to promote vitality through the early detection of hormonal imbalances. Their patient advocate support team will empower you to understand your treatment from start to finish. The process starts by filling out a confidential medical history form online. Within minutes, you will be assigned to a wellness advisor who will help you to set up a physical exam and a lab test. Additional treatments include Testosterone Therapy, Intracavernous Injection Therapy (ICI), supplements and amino acids.

Tampa Rejuvenation

At Tampa Rejuvenation, a team of doctors and nurse practitioners are there to help you achieve optimal health through weight loss and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. With three convenient locations in Tampa and one in Brandon, FL, accessing the treatment you need is easy. Services include hormone therapy for both men and women, as well as treatments for adrenal fatigue, thyroid issues and hair restoration.