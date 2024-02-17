Here Comes the Rain

Saturday features a foggy start along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. The day will see more clouds than the sun and a gusty breeze. Periods of showers will begin in the late afternoon near the Gulf Coast and work their way westward during the early evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring breezy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers as a front moves in. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

President’s Day will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys. Look for more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning and a day with lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s