Here Comes the Rain

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Saturday features a foggy start along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  The day will see more clouds than the sun and a gusty breeze.  Periods of showers will begin in the late afternoon near the Gulf Coast and work their way westward during the early evening.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s in the Keys, and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring breezy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers as a front moves in.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

President’s Day will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys.  Look for more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low to mid-50s.  Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning and a day with lots of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

