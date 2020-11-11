Herb Roasted Turkey Recipe (Video Recipe)

Herb Roasted Turkey is coated with a herb butter rub to keep the meat succulent and juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, with a perfectly golden-brown skin. Easy enough for beginners and sure to wow everyone at your Thanksgiving table!

While your bird is roasting, why not get the rest of the meal going? These Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Crockpot Stuffing, and Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake are easy and hand-off recipes to make. Focus on other holiday tasks while your Instant Pot and Crockpot take care of the menu!

The best thanksgiving herb roasted turkey

Herb Roasted Turkey will give you everything you’ve been dreaming of in a roasted bird. Every inch is slathered with herbed butter to keep the meat succulent and juicy while infusing it with so many amazing flavors.

That skin gets ridiculously golden and crispy. Everyone will want some on their plate, so plan your carving strategy ahead! Also, if you’ve never cooked a whole bird before, it can be intimidating.

Well, trust me when I say that this is one of the easiest recipes you’ll ever make. As long as you plan ahead, you’ll end up with perfection every time. Once you’re confident with your roasting skills, try other flavor combinations, and take it to the next level!



How to prepare a turkey?

First, remove the neck. Next, take some kitchen twine and tie the legs of the bird together after stuffing the cavity. To prevent the wings from drying with the rest of the meat cooks, we’re folding them under the body. Finally, throw out the bag of giblets.

This trussing technique is also applicable for other fowl like chicken.

How to thaw a frozen turkey?

It depends on the weight of the bird. In general, allocate a day for every four pounds. For an 8-pounder for example, plan to thaw it two days ahead. To safely thaw from frozen, just leave it in the fridge.

Herb roasted turkey ingredients:

Turkey : for this recipe, I used a 15-lb bird. However, you can use a larger or smaller one, depending on your preference.

: for this recipe, I used a 15-lb bird. However, you can use a larger or smaller one, depending on your preference. Butter : allow it to soften before using so it spreads easily. Also, I use unsalted butter because it is easier to control the salt level.

: allow it to soften before using so it spreads easily. Also, I use unsalted butter because it is easier to control the salt level. Herbs : we’re using finely chopped fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme for the best flavor.

: we’re using finely chopped fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme for the best flavor. Garlic : fresh garlic is a must here. It works the best and it is the most flavorful. Try mincing the garlic as fine as you can so that it combines well with the butter mixture.

: fresh garlic is a must here. It works the best and it is the most flavorful. Try mincing the garlic as fine as you can so that it combines well with the butter mixture. Stuffing : onion, a quartered lemon, and whole herb sprigs.

: onion, a quartered lemon, and whole herb sprigs. Salt and pepper : for seasoning the cavity and surface of the bird.

: for seasoning the cavity and surface of the bird. Chicken broth: used for basting to keep the meat moist and add flavor while roasting. You can use store-bought birth, or make your chicken stock at home.

How to make herb roasted turkey?