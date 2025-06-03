Facebook Twitter
Hegseth Moves To Rename Navy Ship Honoring Gay Rights Icon Harvey Milk

The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) conducts a replenishment at sea with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, December 13, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)
By Dan Lamothe

The Pentagon is planning to strip the name from a Navy ship that honors the gay rights icon Harvey Milk and could expand the purge to include other vessels recognizing prominent civil rights figures, defense officials said Tuesday, the latest move by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to impose the Trump administration’s will on America’s culture wars.

Deliberations, officials said, are ongoing after a recent order by Hegseth to Navy Secretary John Phelan, with the decision to be announced as soon as mid-June, to coincide with Pride Month, which President Donald Trump has rejected celebrating. It was unclear when — or even if — any other Navy vessels honoring civil rights figures could see their titles changed, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity.

Sean Parnell, a spokesman for Hegseth, released a statement acknowledging that a review is underway that could result in the renaming of Defense Department installations and resources, though it does not specify which ones.

“Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos,” Parnell’s statement said. “Any potential renaming(s) will be announced after internal reviews are complete.”

