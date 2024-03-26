Heat Exposure Increases Inflammation, Raising Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

By Corrie Pelc — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

Scientists reported that 2023 was the warmest year on record for planet Earth, and the world’s median temperature is increasing much more rapidly than it was at the start of the 20th century.

If this warming trend continues, experts believe that by the middle of the 21st century, the United States will experience between 27 to 50 days of over 90 degrees each year.

Almost 33% of working adults in the U.S. have a job where they are regularly exposed to the outdoors, including heat.

In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported about 2,330 cases of illness or injury caused by heat exposure. And each year, about 40 working adults die from extreme heat exposure.

Prolonged exposure to high heat can lead to several heat-related illnesses, including:

“Additionally, exposure to heat can also lead to further complications. For example, heat can negatively impact pre-existing cardiovascular disease.”

A new study reports that high heat exposure may harm the body’s immune system and increase inflammation, potentially harming a person’s cardiovascular health.

The findings were recently presented by University of Louisville researchers at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention│Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024. The study results have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal.