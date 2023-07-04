Heat Advisory For The Fourth

It won’t just be the fireworks and the burgers on the grill that will be sizzling on the Fourth of July in South Florida. High humidity and temperatures in the 90s will be more than just uncomfortable summer weather.

“Feels like” temperatures throughout South Florida will range from 105 to 110 degrees for much of the day — and that’s dangerous for your health. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 am to 7 pm on Tuesday — especially important for a holiday filled with outdoor activities.

Be sure to stay hydrated, no matter how active you are on the Fourth. Stay out of the sun as much as possible, especially from mid morning to late in the afternoon.

For anyone experiencing signs of heat exhaustion (excessive sweating, headache, dizziness, nausea, or cramping), get the person to a cool place, put cold water or cold compresses on the person’s face and neck, and have them take frequent sips of water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and is marked by very high body temperatures, confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke! In the meantime, move the person to a shady area, remove their outer clothing, and soak them with cold water and then put cold cloths on their skin. Stay with the person until paramedics arrive.