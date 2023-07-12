Home Weather Heat Advisory Extended to Thursday Evening

Heat Advisory Extended to Thursday Evening

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features more oppressive and dangerous heat and plenty of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms that will last into the evening.  Our heat advisory has been extended to Thursday evening for all of South Florida.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel like 105 degrees or higher for portions of the afternoon.  Be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Thursday will bring a mix of hot sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so the heat advisory continues until the evening.

Friday will be another day of hot sun alternating with showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few morning showers, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day of hot sun and plenty of showers and storms as our stretch of oppressive and dangerously hot weather continues.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the low several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda is likely to become a subtropical or tropical depression by the weekend, but it will remain in the middle of the Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

