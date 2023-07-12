Heat Advisory Extended to Thursday Evening

Wednesday features more oppressive and dangerous heat and plenty of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms that will last into the evening. Our heat advisory has been extended to Thursday evening for all of South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel like 105 degrees or higher for portions of the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Thursday will bring a mix of hot sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so the heat advisory continues until the evening.

Friday will be another day of hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few morning showers, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day of hot sun and plenty of showers and storms as our stretch of oppressive and dangerously hot weather continues. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the low several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda is likely to become a subtropical or tropical depression by the weekend, but it will remain in the middle of the Atlantic.