Heart-smart cranberry apple crisp recipe for the holidays (Video)

Cranberries have become a Thanksgiving dinner staple. How about making a heart-smart cranberry apple crisp this year?

Jen Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, demonstrates how to a make a delicious dessert for your Thanksgiving table that is full of fiber, low in fat but rich in flavor. Mayo Clinic News Network photojournalist Kevin Sullivan joined Jen in the kitchen to find out how a few ingredients and 40 minutes can taste so good and be so good for you.

It’s a recipe from her new cookbook, “Cook Smart, Eat Well: Mayo Clinic Recipes and Strategies for Healthy Living.”

Watch: Heart-smart cranberry apple crisp recipe for the holidays

APPLE CRANBERRY CRISP

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups Granny smith apples, peeled and sliced

2 cups Cranberries, fresh or frozen/thawed (doesn’t matter too much they thaw quick)

2/3 cup Sugar

3 tablespoons Flour

½ teaspoon Cinnamon

Topping: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter ¾ cup Flour 1 cup Rolled oats ½ cup Flax, ground 1/3 cup Brown sugar ½ teaspoon Cinnamon



PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place apples, cranberries, sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl and toss until evenly coated. Lightly grease 9×13 baking pan and spread apple cranberry mixture on the bottom. Mix softened butter, flour, oats, flax seed, brown sugar and cinnamon in bowl until butter is incorporated into flour mixture and turned into crumbles. Place crumble mixture over apples. Place in oven for 35-40 minutes.

Serves: 18

Calories: 192

Fat: 7

Recipe from:

Jennifer Welper’s cookbook, “Cook Smart, Eat Well: Mayo Clinic Recipes and Strategies for Healthy Living.

