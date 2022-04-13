Heart Palpitations: What Causes The Heart To Skip A Beat?

Medically reviewed by Dr. Payal Kohli, M.D., FACC — Written by Amanda Barrell and Beth Sissons

Palpitations can feel like the heart is pounding, fluttering, or beating irregularly. A person may experience these sensations in the throat or the neck. Heart palpitations can feel frightening, especially when people experience them for the first time. They may be nothing to worry about but can require medical attention in some cases and a doctor should assess them. What are heart palpitations?

A heart palpitation happens when someone becomes aware of their heartbeat, which may feel too fast, slow, or irregular. The heart pumps blood automatically, so people may usually be unaware of individual beats. This pumping allows the blood to circulate throughout the body, delivering oxygen and other essential components. The heart has four chambers attached with one-way valves. A heartbeat is a pumping action that happens in two parts: Part 1: As blood collects in the upper two chambers, an electrical signal causes a contraction that pushes blood to the lower chambers.

Heart palpitations tend to feel like a fluttering or pounding in the chest or neck, or can feel like an irregular sensation in the chest. When more serious arrhythmias are responsible, palpitations can occur with the following symptoms: dizziness

lightheadedness

fainting

confusion

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

chest pain or tightness A person will need immediate medical attention if they experience these symptoms alongside heart palpitations. In extreme cases, heart palpitations can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. When to see a doctor

If heart palpitations happen rarely, last less than 30 seconds, and pass quickly, a person can closely monitor them. It is a good idea to speak with a doctor when palpitations: follow a history of heart problems

last for long periods

do not improve over time

get worse

are associated with symptoms such as dizziness, near fainting, fainting, chest pain, or shortness of breath Some cases require emergency medical attention. A person should seek medical help immediately when palpitations accompany any of these symptoms: severe shortness of breath

pain or tightness in the chest

lightheadedness or dizziness

fainting or blacking out

Diagnosis To investigate the cause of heart palpitations, a doctor will usually ask about a person's symptoms and medical history. They may also recommend blood tests and an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check the heartbeat. An ECG is a simple test to check the heart's electrical activity. A doctor will place small electrodes onto the body that connect to an ECG machine with wires. This test can help a doctor see how the heart is functioning. If the doctor suspects a heart problem or an arrhythmia, they may request: Holter monitoring Also called a continuous ambulatory electrocardiographic monitor, this is when a person wears a Holter monitor for 24–48 hours or up to 14 days to record the heart's rhythm. Learn more about Holter monitoring here. Treadmill testing Exercise or stress tests may trigger a palpitation so that a doctor can diagnose it. A person will usually walk and run on a treadmill or ride a stationary bicycle while a doctor monitors heart rate and rhythm. Learn more about treadmill testing here. Echocardiogram An echocardiogram is an ultrasound that uses sound waves to create an image of the heart's size, structure, and motions. The sound waves echo off the heart, which a doctor can interpret through a computer to see images of the heart structure and valves. An echocardiogram is a painless procedure similar to a pregnancy ultrasound. Chest X-ray A chest X-ray is another diagnostic tool doctors may use to check how the heart works. A chest X-ray can show the heart structure and any changes to the lungs that may result from a heart problem. An X-ray is a painless procedure in which the X-ray passes over the chest area. Blood tests A doctor can use various blood tests to help diagnose heart palpitations, including: Full blood count (FBC): This test measures the levels of different parts of the blood, such as red blood cells. It can show if a person has an infection or disorder such as anemia, which can cause heart palpitations.

Thyroid function tests: This test shows if a person's thyroid gland is making abnormal levels of the hormone thyroxine. Abnormal levels are associated with heart palpitations.

Urea and Electrolytes (Us and Es): This test measures important chemicals found in the blood, including electrolytes such as potassium and sodium. These help to stabilize heart rhythm. A blood test involves a doctor taking a small sample of blood for testing in a laboratory. A medical professional inserts a needle into a person's vein through the skin to collect the blood. The person may feel a slight sharp pricking sensation, but the procedure is not typically painful.

Treatment for heart palpitations Treatment will depend on the cause of the palpitations. When lifestyle factors such as excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption are responsible, a person can take steps to avoid those triggers. People with palpitations due to stress, anxiety, or panic attacks may benefit from learning breathing exercises and stress-management techniques, such as yoga and meditation. It may also be a good idea to speak with a therapist. Some arrhythmias are harmless and do not require treatment. However, others may be clinically significant and require long-term medication. A person with a diagnosed heart condition, such as heart failure, will usually need to follow a treatment plan that includes lifestyle changes and medication. While not everyone with a congenital heart defect will need treatment, some may require surgery or cardiac catheterization. Lifestyle changes Lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy, balanced diet can help promote heart health. People can eat a diet that includes: a range of fruit and vegetables

whole grains

legumes, nuts, and seeds

fish and seafood In addition, people can minimize or avoid: processed or fried foods

added sugars

excess salt

red meat

alcohol

smoking Keeping physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol are important factors in managing heart conditions. Other treatments Other treatment options can include: medications

a pacemaker — a device that stimulates a regular heartbeat

an implantable cardiac defibrillator — a device that monitors and corrects an irregular heart rhythm

mild electrical shock — a procedure to return the heart to its usual rhythm

heart surgery to remove any section of the heart that is not functioning as expected Summary