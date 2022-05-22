Home Weather Hazy With A Gusty Breeze Monday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features hazy skies as some Sahara dust moves in.  We’ll also see a gusty breeze and just the chance of a stray shower or storm.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see some mostly afternoon showers and storms as the dust layer exits.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and some afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

