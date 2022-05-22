Hazy With A Gusty Breeze Monday For Florida

Monday features hazy skies as some Sahara dust moves in. We’ll also see a gusty breeze and just the chance of a stray shower or storm. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will see some mostly afternoon showers and storms as the dust layer exits. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and some afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.