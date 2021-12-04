Hard Rock Sportsbook Temporarily Suspends Operation Of Its Mobile App

Statement from the Seminole Tribe of Florida Regarding Hard Rock Sportsbook

“As a result of yesterday’s Appeals Court decision denying a temporary stay of the District Court’s decision on the 2021 Compact, Hard Rock Sportsbook will temporarily suspend operations of its mobile app in Florida.

Account balances for all current players will be refunded as requested. Despite the decision, the Seminole Tribe looks forward to working with the State of Florida and the U.S. Department of Justice to aggressively defend the validity of the 2021 Compact before the Appeals Court, which has yet to rule on the merits of the 2021 Compact.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the State of Florida, and the United States have all taken the position that the 2021 Compact is legal.”

Gary Bitner, The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s spokesperson