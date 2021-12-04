Home Gambling Hard Rock Sportsbook Temporarily Suspends Operation Of Its Mobile App

Hard Rock Sportsbook Temporarily Suspends Operation Of Its Mobile App

By
Terri Lynn
 Statement from the Seminole Tribe of Florida Regarding Hard Rock Sportsbook

As a result of yesterday’s Appeals Court decision denying a temporary stay of the District Court’s decision on the 2021 Compact, Hard Rock Sportsbook will temporarily suspend operations of its mobile app in Florida.

Account balances for all current players will be refunded as requested.  Despite the decision, the Seminole Tribe looks forward to working with the State of Florida and the U.S. Department of Justice to aggressively defend the validity of the 2021 Compact before the Appeals Court, which has yet to rule on the merits of the 2021 Compact.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the State of Florida, and the United States have all taken the position that the 2021 Compact is legal.”

Gary Bitner, The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s spokesperson

Terri Lynn
Terri Lynn has earned a reputation as a dynamo in the fast-past world of high profile public relations. Her blue chip press contacts, dazzling creativity and unstoppable determination, combined with superb writing skills, consistently produces extensive media coverage for her clients. She’s regarded as tenacious, persuasive and always gets the job done!

