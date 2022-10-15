Hard Rock Celebrates 23rd Annual PINKTOBER Campaign With World-Renowned Michelin Chef Dominique Crenn (Video)

It’s not every day that one gets to meet a three-Michelin-starred chef. Let alone a three-star female chef. In the culinary world, Chef Dominique Crenn is a rock star! Born in France, Crenn is the owner and chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco. She is the only woman chef in the United States to attain three Michelin stars, for her restaurant

Crenn is also a breast cancer survivor and an outspoken and active member of the international culinary community, promoting innovation, sustainability and equality.

Leave it to Hard Rock International to increase awareness about breast cancer by joining forces with Chef Crenn during its 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign.

Earlier this month, Hard Rock International held a news conference at their renowned Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida to kick off this year’s PINKTOBER activities. Crenn, a breast cancer survivor, created PINKTOBER limited-edition menu items, that will be featured at Hard Rock Cafes, hotels and casinos worldwide.

Chef Crenn captivated the audience of media and invited guests with a live cooking demonstration featuring her “Baja Style Shrimp Tacos”, featured on the Hard Rock’s PINKTOBER menu.

During the past 22 years, Hard Rock has donated millions of dollars toward breast cancer research. Last year, Hard Rock raised over $700,000, representing the largest amount the company has fundraised since the inception of the program back in 2000.

Throughout the month of October, Hard Rock locations around the world are participating in fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and local charities.

Hard Rock International is offering uniquely designed, limited-edition merchandise in support of breast cancer awareness and research, which includes a PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt, hat, water bottle, tote bag and a newly designed PINKTOBER pin.

Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a percentage of all proceeds will go to charities that help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Additionally, in partnership with Crenn, Hard Rock will produce special pink chef coats, adorned with a breast cancer awareness ribbon and the headline Stronger Together, for all Cafe head chefs to wear during PINKTOBER.

To make this year’s fundraising campaign even more successful, Seminole Gaming patrons can donate the change from their redeemed gaming vouchers at any Everi full-service kiosk across the casino floor. All donations at the Everi kiosks will benefit the American Cancer Society throughout October.

In addition, select hotel guestrooms will have a “Pretty in Pink” design complete with pink sheets, towels and more. Ten percent of the revenue from these rooms will support breast cancer awareness. To top it off, participating hotels will offer specialized spa treatments like pink manicures and custom pink cocktails, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated.

“It’s with great honor and pride that Hard Rock International supports those affected by breast cancer across the globe with our 23rd annual PINKTOBER. All is One is a Hard Rock motto that we are thrilled to see come to life each year through our work with the American Cancer Society, community members, team members and local charities, benefitting such an important cause,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International.

“This year, we’re proud to partner with Chef Dominique Crenn, a breast cancer survivor, who shares our passion in raising awareness and giving back to local charities and communities.” For more information on Hard Rock International and how you can support PINKTOBER visit www.hardrock.com/pinktober.