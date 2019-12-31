Hard Boiled Egg Recall Expanded To More Consumer Products

Almark Foods is expanding its recall of hard boiled eggs to include products sold directly to consumers, but the company continues to downplay whether its contaminated plant is behind a Listeria outbreak.

Some of the eggs do not expire until late March, so public health officials are concerned they may be in consumers’ homes. Major retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s are among those with implicated products.

Almark’s initial recall on Dec. 20 involved only hard boiled, peeled eggs in pails that were sold to foodservice operations such as restaurants and grocery store delis. The expanded recall includes a wide variety of products, some of which are sold in grocery stores in protein kits and in egg pouches, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Almark Foods is expanding its voluntary recall first announced on Dec. 20, 2019, to include all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, GA, facility, including all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced, and protein kit products, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The recall now includes all products from the Georgia plant that are packaged for the retail market. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the Georgia facility and is subject to the recall.

For a list of products recalled thus far, please click here.