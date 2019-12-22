Gusty Showers and Storms

After overnight showers, Sunday features plenty of clouds, breezy conditions with strong gusts at times, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Some showers will linger on Monday, but we’ll also see some sun on another breezy day. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday morning will be cooler, with lows mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see plenty of sun and a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 70s. Christmas Eve will be clear and dry, with evening temperatures in the 60s — great flight conditions for Santa and his reindeer.

Christmas Day will bring sunny skies and a few clouds — and hopefully a nice gift for everyone. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

After-Christmas bargain hunters might want to bring a sweater early on Thursday, when lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Then the day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.