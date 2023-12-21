Gusty Breeze, Maybe an East Coast Shower

Thursday features a mild morning, followed by periods of sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring more clouds than sun, along with a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature some sun but more clouds again. Look for a few showers on a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and the east coast metro area and the Keys will also be breezy. Look for clouds and mild temperatures on Christmas Eve. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations reaching the upper 70s.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for clouds and showers. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.