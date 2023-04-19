Gulf Coast Sun, East Coast Clouds

Wednesday features more clouds than sun with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring good sun and a few clouds, but look for periods of showers in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be sunny in the morning, but some clouds and a few showers will develop in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun with a few clouds and a shower or two in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.