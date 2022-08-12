Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

BY BUDDY NEVINS

Great Scott!

There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house.

Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:

When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started disappearing, he embedded Apple Airtags in some of the remaining ones.

Airtags advertises that it leads an iPhone right to missing items. This time it led the police to discover one of the missing signs — in a van at her home.

Scott has not been charged with a crime.

Jackie Scott: Candidate who is also a champion poker player

She is one of Lambrechts’ six opponents for a Fort Lauderdale Commission seat.