Home BrowardBeat.com Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

By
Buddy Nevins, BrowardBeat.com
-

BY BUDDY NEVINS

Great Scott!

There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. 

Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site: 

When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started disappearing, he embedded Apple Airtags in some of the remaining ones. 

Airtags advertises that it leads an iPhone right to missing items. This time it led the police to discover one of the missing signs — in a van at her home. 

Scott has not been charged with a crime. 

Jackie Scott: Candidate who is also a champion poker player

She is one of Lambrechts’ six opponents for a Fort Lauderdale Commission seat.

Continue reading

By Buddy Nevins, BrowardBeat.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.comAug. 12, 2022

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here