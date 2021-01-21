Granola Was Invented At The Jackson Sanitarium In 1863.

Each year on January 21st, National Granola Bar Day recognizes the considerable nutrition and energy found in one wholesome granola bar.
- A basic granola bar includes whole grain (usually oats, though quinoa and barley can be used as well), fruit or nuts and honey, molasses, agave nectar or syrup.
- Outside of the United States, granola bars are called by various names; flapjack, muesli bar, and cereal bar.
- The bar is known as a flapjack in the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man and Ireland and as a muesli bar or cereal bar in Australia and New Zealand.
- In Canada and the United States, the bar is known as a granola bar or oat bar.
- A variant of granola bars is available in shops in the United Kingdom and is known as the Bakewell flapjack.
- It’s been an increasingly popular type of breakfast food since the 19th century but wasn’t compressed into a snack bar before the 1970’s.
- There’s been a dispute on who invented granola bars, but Stanley Mason remains accredited for creating this compact form out of loose granola by pressing it.
- Granola was invented in Dansville, New York, by Dr. James Caleb Jackson at the Jackson Sanitarium in 1863.
- The first Granola Bar sold in the United States was patented and manufactured by Edward Thayer Sr. in Chico CA.
- A similar cereal was developed by John Harvey Kellogg. It too was initially known as Granula, but the name was changed to Granola to avoid legal problems with Jackson.
- Eating granola may help lower your cholesterol and prevent certain chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.
- A granola bar is a concentrated form of energy that doesn’t pump your body with unhealthy sugars. It gives you the energy you need without any ‘crash’ or sluggish-ness.
- Granola bars have long been hailed as an ideal snack for weight watchers, thanks to its easily consumable quality, convenient packaging and nutrient-packed goodness, as mentioned before.
- The high potassium content in granola bars and low sodium make them ideal for fighting high blood pressure. It also increases the flow of clean blood and oxygen to the brain along with the rest of the body.
- The long list of health benefits commonly attributed to granola bars is mainly due to its content of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, including, but not limited to, dietary fibers, sodium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E, vitamin C, niacin, vitamin E, iron and thiamin.
- The names Granula and Granola were registered trademarks in the late 19th century United States for foods consisting of whole grain products crumbled and then baked until crisp.
