Good Sun In Florida Wednesday With Maybe a Shower

After a breezy Tuesday, Wednesday will feature good sun, a few clouds at times, and maybe an east coast shower on a much gentler breeze. But a high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny again. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The pattern continues on Friday with lots of sun around the region. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

We’ll do it all again on Sunday, with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.