Good Sun And Afternoon Storms Return To Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features good sun and a few clouds to start, with passing showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another July day of good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with some showers and a few storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees again.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, passing showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

