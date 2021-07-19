Good Sun And Afternoon Storms Return To Florida

Monday features good sun and a few clouds to start, with passing showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another July day of good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with some showers and a few storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees again.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, passing showers, and a few storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.