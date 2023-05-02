Home Weather Good Sun And A Few Clouds

Good Sun And A Few Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features a pleasantly cool start, followed by good sun, a few clouds at times, and dry conditions.  Look for a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic and Gulf beaches — which will be decreasing everywhere except along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast, in the mid 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys, but a few inland locations could reach the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to western portions of South Florida and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the eastern portions as our dry and pleasant weather continues.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf Coast.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will see lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and dry conditions again.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR